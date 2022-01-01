Club sandwiches in Marlborough
Marlborough restaurants that serve club sandwiches
Welly's - Marlborough, MA
153 Main St, Marlborough
|Turkey Club Sandwich
|$14.00
Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on your Choice of Bread (Sourdough, Wheat, or Marble Rye).
Big Apple Restaurant
890 Boston Post Rd E, Marlborough
|Turkey Club Sandwich
|$10.95
3 decks high with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with fries or onion rings and a pickle.
|Club Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.95
3 decks high with egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served with home fries.
|B.L.T. Club Sandwich
|$10.95
3 decks high with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with fries or onion rings and a pickle.