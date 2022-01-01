Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Marlborough

Marlborough restaurants
Marlborough restaurants that serve fish tacos

Lalos Mexican Restaurant image

 

Lalos Mexican Restaurant

158 main st, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Tacos$17.99
More about Lalos Mexican Restaurant
Kennedy's Restaurant image

 

Kennedy's Restaurant

247A Maple St, Marlborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Taco$15.00
Fried or grilled haddock, lettuce, pico de gallo, tomato, jack cheese and avocado. Served with rice.
More about Kennedy's Restaurant
Fish Tacos image

 

Welly's

153 Main St, Marlborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$14.00
Fried or broiled haddock, Chipotle Aioli, lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo, and Queso Fresco. Served on three soft flour tortillas.
Baja Fish Tacos$16.00
Fried Haddock, Baja Cabbage Slaw, Queso Fresco, Fresh Cilantro and Topped with House Made Chipotle Aioli. Served on Corn Tortilla with Cilantro Lime Rice and Black Beans.
More about Welly's
Zarape Restaurant image

GRILL

Zarape Restaurant

33 Maple St, Marlborough

Avg 4.4 (1216 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos Dinner$19.99
Taco Fish Grilled$4.50
Taco Fish Fried$4.50
More about Zarape Restaurant

