Nachos in Marlborough
Marlborough restaurants that serve nachos
BBQ
Firefly's BBQ
350 East Main Street, Marlborough
|Rachel’s Rockin’ Nachos
|$14.00
Homemade tortilla chips layered with your choice of pulled pork or pulled chicken, grilled corn, queso blanco cheese, jalapeños, our roasted tomato and chipotle salsa and pico de gallo, topped with avocado sour cream
Kennedy's Restaurant
247A Maple St, Marlborough
|Nachos
|$11.00
Add buffalo or grilled chicken.
Welly's
153 Main St, Marlborough
|Buffalo Chicken Nachos
|$15.00
Crisp Tortilla Chips Topped with Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Black Olives, Jalapenos, and Fried Buffalo Chicken.
|Nachos
|$12.00
Crunchy tortilla chips topped with melted Jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, black olives, jalapenos, and homemade guacamole.
Add grilled chicken, fried buffalo chicken, or chili for $5