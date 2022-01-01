Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Marlborough

Go
Marlborough restaurants
Toast

Marlborough restaurants that serve noodle soup

Item pic

 

Craft Food Halls - TCAM - Marlborough

110 Campus Drive, Marlborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soup cup - Chicken noodle soup$2.45
chicken ,onions, carrots celery and egg noodle
Soup Bowl -Chicken Noodle Soup$3.95
More about Craft Food Halls - TCAM - Marlborough
Up to Me Thai Asian & Ramen - Marlborough image

 

Up to Me Thai Asian & Ramen - Marlborough - 547 Boston Post Road East

547 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Noodle Soup$13.50
our choice of noodle come with Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, garlic oil, scallion and cilantro
Wonton Noodle Soup$12.50
your choice of noodle, wonton, cabbage, beansprout, garlic oil, cilantro and scallion
Chicken Noodle Soup$12.50
your choice of noodle come with house chicken broth, bean sprouts, cabbage, scallion, cilantro and garlic oil
More about Up to Me Thai Asian & Ramen - Marlborough - 547 Boston Post Road East

Browse other tasty dishes in Marlborough

Home Fries

Chicken Noodles

Chicken Noodle Soup

French Toast

Clam Chowder

Shrimp Tacos

Avocado Toast

Waffles

Map

More near Marlborough to explore

Framingham

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Northborough

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Sudbury

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Westborough

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Maynard

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Wayland

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (513 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (530 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (703 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (505 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston