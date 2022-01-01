Noodle soup in Marlborough
Craft Food Halls - TCAM - Marlborough
110 Campus Drive, Marlborough
|Soup cup - Chicken noodle soup
|$2.45
chicken ,onions, carrots celery and egg noodle
|Soup Bowl -Chicken Noodle Soup
|$3.95
Up to Me Thai Asian & Ramen - Marlborough - 547 Boston Post Road East
547 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough
|Beef Noodle Soup
|$13.50
our choice of noodle come with Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, garlic oil, scallion and cilantro
|Wonton Noodle Soup
|$12.50
your choice of noodle, wonton, cabbage, beansprout, garlic oil, cilantro and scallion
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$12.50
your choice of noodle come with house chicken broth, bean sprouts, cabbage, scallion, cilantro and garlic oil