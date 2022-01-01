Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pies in
Marlborough
/
Marlborough
/
Pies
Marlborough restaurants that serve pies
BBQ
Firefly's BBQ
350 East Main Street, Marlborough
Avg 4.8
(4629 reviews)
Lemon Pie
$8.00
More about Firefly's BBQ
Welly's
153 Main St, Marlborough
No reviews yet
Shepherd's Pie
$17.00
Seasoned ground sirloin with corn, peas, diced carrots, caramelized onions, and whipped potatoes. Topped with demi glace.
More about Welly's
