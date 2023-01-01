Po boy in Marlborough
Marlborough restaurants that serve po boy
More about Firefly's BBQ - Marlborough
BBQ
Firefly's BBQ - Marlborough
350 East Main Street, Marlborough
|Gobbler Po'Boy
|$18.00
|Shrimp Po' Boy
|$15.00
Cajun fried shrimp, Cajun remoulade, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, served with french fries or homemade potato chips and cucumber salad or coleslaw
|Chicken Po' Boy
|$15.00
Choice of marinated grilled chicken, buttermilk tenders or buttermilk red hot tenders, with Cajun remoulade, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, served with french fries or homemade potato chips and cucumber salad or coleslaw