Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Marlborough

Go
Marlborough restaurants
Toast

Marlborough restaurants that serve po boy

Item pic

BBQ

Firefly's BBQ - Marlborough

350 East Main Street, Marlborough

Avg 4.8 (4629 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gobbler Po'Boy$18.00
Shrimp Po' Boy$15.00
Cajun fried shrimp, Cajun remoulade, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, served with french fries or homemade potato chips and cucumber salad or coleslaw
Chicken Po' Boy$15.00
Choice of marinated grilled chicken, buttermilk tenders or buttermilk red hot tenders, with Cajun remoulade, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, served with french fries or homemade potato chips and cucumber salad or coleslaw
More about Firefly's BBQ - Marlborough
Item pic

 

Craft Food Halls @ The Campus Marlborough

110 Campus Drive, Marlborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Po Boy$11.95
Turmeric Tempura Shrimp, Cajun Dust, Mustard Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Toasted Sub Roll.
More about Craft Food Halls @ The Campus Marlborough

Browse other tasty dishes in Marlborough

Walnut Salad

Picanha

Grilled Chicken

Club Sandwiches

Chips And Salsa

Honey Chicken

Pancakes

Mozzarella Sticks

Map

More near Marlborough to explore

Framingham

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Northborough

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Westborough

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Sudbury

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Maynard

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Wayland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (72 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (663 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (925 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (646 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (321 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston