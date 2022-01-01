Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Marlborough

Marlborough restaurants
Marlborough restaurants that serve ravioli

Kennedy's Restaurant image

 

Kennedy's Restaurant

247A Maple St, Marlborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sp Butternut Ravioli$20.00
Sauteed in a brown butter sage deglaze, caramelized shallots, with a spinach, dried cranberry mascarpone cream sauce, finished with toasted almonds
More about Kennedy's Restaurant
Item pic

 

Welly's - Marlborough, MA

153 Main St, Marlborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Toasted Ravioli$10.00
Lightly fried cheese ravioli served with marinara sauce for dipping.
Jennifer's Pumpkin Ravioli$19.00
Pumpkin ravioli served in a creamy sherry wine sauce with fresh sage. Finished with balsamic glaze.
More about Welly's - Marlborough, MA

