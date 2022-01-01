Ravioli in Marlborough
Marlborough restaurants that serve ravioli
More about Kennedy's Restaurant
Kennedy's Restaurant
247A Maple St, Marlborough
|Sp Butternut Ravioli
|$20.00
Sauteed in a brown butter sage deglaze, caramelized shallots, with a spinach, dried cranberry mascarpone cream sauce, finished with toasted almonds
More about Welly's - Marlborough, MA
Welly's - Marlborough, MA
153 Main St, Marlborough
|Toasted Ravioli
|$10.00
Lightly fried cheese ravioli served with marinara sauce for dipping.
|Jennifer's Pumpkin Ravioli
|$19.00
Pumpkin ravioli served in a creamy sherry wine sauce with fresh sage. Finished with balsamic glaze.