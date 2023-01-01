Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shepherds pies in Marlborough

Marlborough restaurants
Marlborough restaurants that serve shepherds pies

Kennedy's Restaurant image

 

Kennedy's Restaurant

247A Maple St, Marlborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shepherd's Pie$17.00
More about Kennedy's Restaurant
Item pic

 

Welly's - Marlborough, MA

153 Main St, Marlborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shepherds Pie$17.00
Seasoned ground sirloin with corn, peas, diced carrots, caramelized onions, and whipped potatoes. Topped with demi glace.
More about Welly's - Marlborough, MA

