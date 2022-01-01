Short ribs in Marlborough
Marlborough restaurants that serve short ribs
More about Labaredas Brazilian BBQ & Bar - 500 Boston Post Road East
Labaredas Brazilian BBQ & Bar - 500 Boston Post Road East
500 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough
|Short Rib Egg Rolls
|$11.00
Brazilian Puff Pastry Dough, filled with slow cooked beef short rib, served with Spicy BBQ Sauce.
More about Welly's - Marlborough, MA
Welly's - Marlborough, MA
153 Main St, Marlborough
|Short Ribs
|$23.00
Braised boneless short ribs topped with mushroom gravy and served with mashed potatoes.
|The Short Rib Dip
|$14.00
Shredded strips of braised boneless short ribs topped with Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, and banana peppers with a side of Au Jus for dipping. Served on a warm French roll.
|Short Rib Poutine
|$15.00
Crispy french fries topped with a homemade poutine gravy. Finished with braised short rib and scallions.