Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Marlborough

Go
Marlborough restaurants
Toast

Marlborough restaurants that serve short ribs

Labaredas Brazilian BBQ & Bar image

 

Labaredas Brazilian BBQ & Bar - 500 Boston Post Road East

500 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Short Rib Egg Rolls$11.00
Brazilian Puff Pastry Dough, filled with slow cooked beef short rib, served with Spicy BBQ Sauce.
More about Labaredas Brazilian BBQ & Bar - 500 Boston Post Road East
Item pic

 

Welly's - Marlborough, MA

153 Main St, Marlborough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Short Ribs$23.00
Braised boneless short ribs topped with mushroom gravy and served with mashed potatoes.
The Short Rib Dip$14.00
Shredded strips of braised boneless short ribs topped with Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, and banana peppers with a side of Au Jus for dipping. Served on a warm French roll.
Short Rib Poutine$15.00
Crispy french fries topped with a homemade poutine gravy. Finished with braised short rib and scallions.
More about Welly's - Marlborough, MA

Browse other tasty dishes in Marlborough

Fajitas

Chile Relleno

Mac And Cheese

Chips And Salsa

Clam Chowder

Crispy Tacos

Burritos

Cappuccino

Map

More near Marlborough to explore

Framingham

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Northborough

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Sudbury

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Westborough

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Maynard

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Wayland

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (300 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (553 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston