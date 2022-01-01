Go
Toast

Marlborough Tavern

Built in 1760, the Marlborough Tavern serving American classic Tavern menu, craft beer and cocktails, using fresh and local ingredients. take-out and curbside pick up available

3 East Hampton Rd • $$

Avg 4.1 (346 reviews)

Popular Items

Turkey Burger$12.75
hand-cut fries
Make & Model of Car
For Curbside Takeout: Please enter your make & model of car by clicking here and entering into the field, just once. Thank you very much
Tavern Wings$15.75
8 Piece chicken wings, choice of buffalo, BBQ, or Tso sauce
American Tavern Burger$13.75
Custom blend, hand cut fries
Tavern Caesar Salad$7.75
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, radishes
Kids Cheeseburger$7.25
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.75
Sesame seed bun, lettuce, pickle, spicy mayonnaise, choice of french fries or sweet potato fries. $12.75
Fried Brussels Sprouts$8.75
Bacon, sage, balsamic glaze
Steak N Cheese Egg Rolls$10.75
Mac & Cheese$12.75
Our scratch mac & cheese baked with parmesan, Dutch farmstead, Vermont cheddar and herbed breadcrumbs
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3 East Hampton Rd

Marlborough CT

Sunday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Marlborough Country Bakery & Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Zina's Cucina

No reviews yet

Authentic Italian Cuisine.
Fresh - Natural - Delicious

Sadler's Ordinary Restaurant & Bakery

No reviews yet

Sadlers restaurant has been an institution in the greater Marlborough community for over 40 years. We provide quality food at fair prices, and take pride in serving the finest available ingredients prepared fresh every day. Our staff works hard to ensure that every customer feels appreciated and cared for.

Jessica's Lobster Shack

No reviews yet

Relaxed outdoor dining by the pond and rope swing!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston