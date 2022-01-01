Go
Marley's Gourmet Sliders

Come on in and enjoy!

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

555 S. Geneva Rd • $

Avg 4.6 (1161 reviews)

Popular Items

Rickster$4.00
Hamburger slider with bacon, grilled onion, blue cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Pastrami$4.00
Pastrami slider with pickles, cheese, grilled onions, and chipotle mayo
Handsome Rob$4.00
Our most popular slider!
Beef, Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Onions, and our House-Made Buffalo Sauce.
Mik$4.00
Grilled chicken slider with bacon, ranch, and avocado
Shoe String Fries$3.50
Classic Slider$4.00
Classic burger with, cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, ketchup, and mayo
Killer$4.00
Spicy breaded chicken slider with lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo
Fajita$4.00
Grilled tri-tip with grilled onions, bell peppers, ranch, and avocado
Lex$4.00
Pulled turkey slider with lettuce, avocado, bacon, and cranberry sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

555 S. Geneva Rd

Lindon UT

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

