Baklava in
Marlton
/
Marlton
/
Baklava
Marlton restaurants that serve baklava
Bagelati Marlton
795 E Rte 70, Marlton
No reviews yet
Baklava 3 Piece
$5.99
More about Bagelati Marlton
Estia Greek Taverna (Marlton) - 140 Route 70 West
140 Route 70 West, Evesham
No reviews yet
Salted Caramel Baklava
$11.00
Layered phyllo, pistachios, walnuts, caramel
More about Estia Greek Taverna (Marlton) - 140 Route 70 West
