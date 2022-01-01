Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Buffalo chicken wraps in
Marlton
/
Marlton
/
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Marlton restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
NeNe's Market
42 E Main St, Marlton
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$10.00
Our chicken cutlet with hot sauce, bleu cheese, celery, and lettuce
More about NeNe's Market
Bagelati - Marlton
795 E Rte 70, Marlton
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$9.99
More about Bagelati - Marlton
