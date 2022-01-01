Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Marlton

Marlton restaurants
Marlton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

NeNe's Market image

 

NeNe's Market

42 E Main St, Marlton

Takeout
Chicken Parm Sandwich$10.00
Our all natural, tender, breaded chicken cutlet topped with San Marzano tomato sauce and cheese
Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich$9.00
Tender chicken breast, steak style with your choice of cheese
Plain Chicken Cutlet Sandwich$8.00
More about NeNe's Market
Chipotle Bacon Chicken Sandwich image

 

b.good

500 Route 73 S, Marlton

Chipotle Bacon Chicken Sandwich$8.50
chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli (cal: 610) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about b.good

