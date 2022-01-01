Chicken sandwiches in Marlton
Marlton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
NeNe's Market
42 E Main St, Marlton
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$10.00
Our all natural, tender, breaded chicken cutlet topped with San Marzano tomato sauce and cheese
|Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich
|$9.00
Tender chicken breast, steak style with your choice of cheese
|Plain Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
|$8.00
b.good
500 Route 73 S, Marlton
|Chipotle Bacon Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli (cal: 610) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Egg