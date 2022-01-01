Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Marlton

Marlton restaurants
Marlton restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap image

 

NeNe's Market

42 E Main St, Marlton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.00
Our chicken cutlet with hot sauce, bleu cheese, celery, and lettuce
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.50
Grilled marinated chicken breast, romaine lettuce, Romano cheese and our house made Caesar dressing
Item pic

 

Bagelati - Marlton

795 E Rte 70, Marlton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Wrap$9.99
Chicken Salad Wrap$9.99
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.99
Southwest Chicken Wrap image

 

b.good

500 Route 73 S, Marlton

No reviews yet
Southwest Chicken Wrap$8.49
GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle purée, chipotle vinaigrette, on a whole wheat wrap (cal: 990) - Allergens: Wheat
