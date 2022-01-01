Chicken wraps in Marlton
Marlton restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about NeNe's Market
NeNe's Market
42 E Main St, Marlton
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.00
Our chicken cutlet with hot sauce, bleu cheese, celery, and lettuce
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.50
Grilled marinated chicken breast, romaine lettuce, Romano cheese and our house made Caesar dressing
More about Bagelati - Marlton
Bagelati - Marlton
795 E Rte 70, Marlton
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$9.99
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
More about b.good
b.good
500 Route 73 S, Marlton
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$8.49
GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle purée, chipotle vinaigrette, on a whole wheat wrap (cal: 990) - Allergens: Wheat