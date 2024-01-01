Tikka masala in Marlton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bombay Express - 27 N Maple Ave , Marlton, NJ 08053

27 N Maple Ave ,, Marlton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA$16.95
Complimentary Basmati rice comes with it!
Boneless chicken pieces roasted in the tandoor then cooked in thick tomato, onions and creamy butter sauce.
More about Bombay Express - 27 N Maple Ave , Marlton, NJ 08053
Singas Famous Pizza - Marlton, NJ

140-150 Route 73 North, Marlton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Masala On Free Pizza$4.00
Paneer Tikka Masala$12.00
Pizza with an Indian Masala Twist: Delicious Grilled panner with mild Curry and Singas Famous Sauce
Paneer Tikka Masala On Free Pizza$4.00
More about Singas Famous Pizza - Marlton, NJ

