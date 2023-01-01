Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Veggie burgers in
Marlton
/
Marlton
/
Veggie Burgers
Marlton restaurants that serve veggie burgers
CAFE on the DL
525 Route 73 North, Marlton
No reviews yet
Veggie Burger
$9.00
Impossible Burger, straight up, with Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato & Onion on Pub Burger Bun with DL Sauce!
More about CAFE on the DL
Bagelati Marlton
795 E Rte 70, Marlton
No reviews yet
Veggie Burger
$9.99
More about Bagelati Marlton
