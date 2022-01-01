Go
Marmalade Coffee Co 2.0 is a mobile specialty coffee shop serving the greater Salt Lake area. We serve Rimini Coffee, the best most experienced coffee roaster in Salt Lake City. We also serve the best locally made donuts in the Valley....Banbury Cross Donuts. We are a veteran owned business.

Popular Items

Flavored Lattes
The Bearded Barista blends some out damn standing flavored lattes! Of course there is the usual"s like the Carmel Macchiato but as you see from the list, the combinations are only limited by available flavors/sauces.
Iced Coffee$2.00
Freshly brewed and served over ice they way you like it.
House Drip
Marmalade Coffee Co 2.0 serves only the finest locally roasted coffee. That means we use coffeeroasted by Rimini Coffee. A Salt Lake City roaster and staple since 1986 roasting only premium quality beans into premium quality blends!
Latte
Marmalade Coffee Co 2.0 Lattes are blended by The Bearded Barista himself! Out lattes are either 2, 3 or 4 shots of premium espresso roasted for us by Rimini Coffee. A latte is espresso with steamed milk.
Americano
Same wonderful blend as the espresso mixed especially for you by #TheBeardedBarista. We hope you don't mind but #TheBeardedBarista of Marmalade Coffee Co 2.0 only pulls doubles and triples! He don't do no damn single.
16 oz Flavored$4.80
By the Dozen$18.00
Order 1 day ahead for pick at the coffee shop! They will be an assortment of raised and baked donuts made fresh by Banbury Cross Donuts. No special requests for this item.
Donuts w/drink$1.50
We feature Banbury Cross Donuts and purchase an assortment. So, you may request a specific donut but we cannot promise that what you requested is available.
Location

7630 Union Park Avenue

Midvale UT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
