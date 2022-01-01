Go
Toast

Marmite

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

1424 11th Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (697 reviews)

Popular Items

Tournedos grillé et sa beurre Maître d'hôtel à la Truffe grise$40.00
grilled organic tournedos of beef with local truffle butter with winter root vegetable purée, grilled salsify, & cabernet pressings sauce
Paupiettes de Légumes$16.00
roasted parcels of winter vegetables, enveloped in cabbage leaves, salsify, mushrooms, Jerusalem artichokes, beets & grilled raddichio, on a vegetable stock, wine & fresh ginger reduction
Profiteroles$12.00
Boulettes d'Aligot Frites$12.00
the traditional potato, cheese and garlic dish from the Aubrac reimagined as fried croquettes. served with a Persillade sauce
Roulé de Lapin Rôti, farce de sauge et de Marron$38.00
roasted rabbit loin stuffed with chestnut and sage
served with green herbed spaetzle
Filet de Truite sautée, sauce Vin Jaune$34.00
sautéed trout filet on a carrot & Jura wine sauce with a pinch of saffron & garnished with chanterelles, assorted carrots, fondue of leeks & bacon
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Romantic
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1424 11th Ave

Seattle WA

Sunday12:00 am - 3:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Poquitos Capitol Hill

No reviews yet

Get Poquitos to-go! Most orders are ready 20 minutes after they are placed. Don't forget to add a Poquitos margarita to your order!

HoneyHole Sandwiches - Capitol Hill

No reviews yet

"Damn, that's a good sandwich."

Light Sleeper

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Josie's Tequila Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston