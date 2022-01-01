Go
Toast

The Maroon Door

Come in and enjoy!

418 N. Main St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Thighs$8.00
Pickle Brine, Black Garlic-Gochujang Glaze, Ginger and Honey Dew Salad
Harvest Salad$7.00
Field Greens, Rummed Cranberries, Toasted Almonds, Maple Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Aged Brie, & Green Apple Vinaigrette
Lamb Burger$17.00
Spinach, Tomato, Tzatziki Sauce, & Whitegate Farm's Feta, on a Green Olive and Oregano Bun
Wild Mushroom Burger$15.00
Field Greens, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Sun Dried Tomato and Herb Vinagrette
Butternut Squash Gnocchi$18.00
Mixed Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Golden Raisins, Toasted Walnuts, Parmesan Cheese, & Sage Pesto
Asian Duck Burger$18.00
Sakura Sauce, Lychee-Sake Dressed Zucchini Slaw, Spinach, Fried Wonton, & Black Sesame Bun

Orvilles's TD Burger$13.00
Spent Grain Toast, Field Greens, Tomato, Grilled Onion and Garlic aioli
New York Strip$25.00
Triple cooked potatoes, Asparagus, Mixed mushrooms, Tomato and Demi-Glace
Build A Burger$12.00
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Corn Meal Bun, Pickles, Mayo, compressed Watermelon and Kale
See full menu

Location

418 N. Main St.

Blacksburg VA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Black Hen & Bar Blue

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cellar Restaurant

No reviews yet

The Cellar Restaurant and 6-PAK Store is located in the heart of downtown Blacksburg. Here you can enjoy a relaxing night of great food, pick from a large beer list, and listen to music from local bands.
Our recently opened craft beer store has one of the best selections in all of SW Virginia. Come by and see what’s going on at the Cellar tonight. Also, call us check out what we have on special today.- Cheers!

Cabo Fish Taco - Blacksburg

No reviews yet

We have a new online website please follow this link: https://ordering.incentivio.com/client/3d64e077-78df-4167-b2f0-65d401ba22aa/store

Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Blacksburg

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston