Marquette restaurants you'll love

BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Third Street Bagel
429 N 3rd St, Marquette
|Popular items
|Turkey Morita
|$8.79
Grilled turkey, sauteed red onion, pepper jack cheese with sprouts, tomatoes, and house made chipotle mayo
|Bagel - Prepared
|$1.29
For the best pricing on a multiple bagel purchase and to ensure all options are available, call directly to place your order
|Turkey Club
|$8.99
Grilled turkey, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
Burger Bus
424 N 3rd st, Marquette
|Popular items
|Single Bacon Guac
|$13.00
One beef patty, pickles, spinach, pickled red onion, guacamole - served with fries
|Single Brand
|$10.00
One beef patty, american cheese, caramelized onions, bus made pickles, awesome greens, garlic aioli - served with fries
|Kid Burger
|$8.00
Single patty & american cheese - served on a brioche bun with fries
The Delft Bistro
139 W. Washington St., Marquette
|Popular items
|Loaded Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
bacon, queso fresco, caramelized onion, balsamic reduction
**Gluten-Free Option Available
|Poutine
|$16.00
hand-cut fries, white cheddar cheese curds, gravy, beef short rib, caramelized onion, fried egg
**Gluten-Free Option Available
|Ribs
|$25.00
“fall off the bone” pork ribs, sriracha-maple glaze, fried brussel sprouts, house-cut fries, scallion
* gluten-free possible
Donckers
137 W. Washington St., Marquette
|Popular items
|Caesar's Roost
|$12.85
This popular sandwich is made with grilled, all-natural chicken, applewood smoked bacon, parmesan, House Caesar dressing, tomato, and romaine on an herbed flatbread.
|Blazing Saddles
|$12.85
Grilled, all-natural chicken with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, roasted red peppers, and smothered in Frank's Red Hot Sauce on House-made focaccia. So spicy, so good!
|Strawberry Fields
|$13.38
The ultimate summer salad. Fresh strawberry slices, goat cheese, chopped pecans, and red onion served on a bed of spring mix and served with House strawberry dressing on the side.
Steinhaus - Marquette
102 west washington street suite 115, Marquette
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Marquette
227 W. Washington St, Marquette
|Popular items
|Cabo Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Hand-battered cod dusted with cajun seasoning and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with house-made coleslaw, jalapeños, pineapple, and cilantro. Served with sour cream, crispy pita chips, and salsa.
|Small BBQ Chicken
|$14.00
Our house-made BBQ sauce topped with chicken, bacon, red onion, and four-cheese blend.
|Large The Big Kahuna
|$19.00
Chicken, ham, pineapple, bacon, and red onion with our house-made BBQ sauce and four-cheese blend.