Marquette restaurants you'll love

Toast
  • Marquette

Must-try Marquette restaurants

Third Street Bagel image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Third Street Bagel

429 N 3rd St, Marquette

Avg 4.3 (545 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Morita$8.79
Grilled turkey, sauteed red onion, pepper jack cheese with sprouts, tomatoes, and house made chipotle mayo
Bagel - Prepared$1.29
For the best pricing on a multiple bagel purchase and to ensure all options are available, call directly to place your order
Turkey Club$8.99
Grilled turkey, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
More about Third Street Bagel
Burger Bus image

 

Burger Bus

424 N 3rd st, Marquette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Single Bacon Guac$13.00
One beef patty, pickles, spinach, pickled red onion, guacamole - served with fries
Single Brand$10.00
One beef patty, american cheese, caramelized onions, bus made pickles, awesome greens, garlic aioli - served with fries
Kid Burger$8.00
Single patty & american cheese - served on a brioche bun with fries
More about Burger Bus
The Delft Bistro image

 

The Delft Bistro

139 W. Washington St., Marquette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Loaded Brussels Sprouts$9.00
bacon, queso fresco, caramelized onion, balsamic reduction
**Gluten-Free Option Available
Poutine$16.00
hand-cut fries, white cheddar cheese curds, gravy, beef short rib, caramelized onion, fried egg
**Gluten-Free Option Available
Ribs$25.00
“fall off the bone” pork ribs, sriracha-maple glaze, fried brussel sprouts, house-cut fries, scallion
* gluten-free possible
More about The Delft Bistro
Donckers image

 

Donckers

137 W. Washington St., Marquette

Avg 4.6 (1998 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar's Roost$12.85
This popular sandwich is made with grilled, all-natural chicken, applewood smoked bacon, parmesan, House Caesar dressing, tomato, and romaine on an herbed flatbread.
Blazing Saddles$12.85
Grilled, all-natural chicken with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, roasted red peppers, and smothered in Frank's Red Hot Sauce on House-made focaccia. So spicy, so good!
Strawberry Fields$13.38
The ultimate summer salad. Fresh strawberry slices, goat cheese, chopped pecans, and red onion served on a bed of spring mix and served with House strawberry dressing on the side.
More about Donckers
Steinhaus - Marquette image

 

Steinhaus - Marquette

102 west washington street suite 115, Marquette

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Steinhaus - Marquette
Banner pic

 

Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Marquette

227 W. Washington St, Marquette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cabo Fish Tacos$15.00
Hand-battered cod dusted with cajun seasoning and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with house-made coleslaw, jalapeños, pineapple, and cilantro. Served with sour cream, crispy pita chips, and salsa.
Small BBQ Chicken$14.00
Our house-made BBQ sauce topped with chicken, bacon, red onion, and four-cheese blend.
Large The Big Kahuna$19.00
Chicken, ham, pineapple, bacon, and red onion with our house-made BBQ sauce and four-cheese blend.
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Marquette
