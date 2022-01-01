Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cappuccino in
Marquette
/
Marquette
/
Cappuccino
Marquette restaurants that serve cappuccino
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Third Street Bagel
429 N 3rd St, Marquette
Avg 4.3
(545 reviews)
Cappuccino
$3.30
More about Third Street Bagel
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Iron Bay Restaurant
105 E Washington St, Marquette
Avg 4.5
(777 reviews)
Cappuccino
$4.00
Keweenaw Coffee Works Espresso and hot milk, topped with foam.
More about Iron Bay Restaurant
