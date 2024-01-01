Go
Banner picView gallery

Marrelli's Restaurant - 33 Glenway St

Open today 5:00 PM - 9:30 PM

review star

No reviews yet

33 Glenway St

Belmont, NC 28012

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

33 Glenway St, Belmont NC 28012

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Old Stone Steakhouse - 23 South Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
23 South Main Street Belmont, NC 28012
View restaurantnext
Jekyll & Hyde Taphouse and Grill - Belmont
orange starNo Reviews
10 East Catawba Street Belmont, NC 28012
View restaurantnext
Jekyll & Hyde Taphouse and Grill - Mathews
orange starNo Reviews
10 Catawba Street Belmont, NC 28012
View restaurantnext
Stone Fired Social
orange starNo Reviews
106 N Main St Belmont, NC 28012
View restaurantnext
The String Bean - 106 N Main St
orange starNo Reviews
106 N Main St Belmont, NC 28012
View restaurantnext
The Bottle Tree
orange star5.0 • 1,325
102 Davis St Belmont, NC 28012
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Belmont

The Bottle Tree
orange star5.0 • 1,325
102 Davis St Belmont, NC 28012
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Belmont

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (578 restaurants)

Clover

No reviews yet

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Fort Mill

Avg 4.7 (40 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Davidson

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Marrelli's Restaurant - 33 Glenway St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston