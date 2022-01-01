Marrero restaurants you'll love

Marrero restaurants
Toast
  • Marrero

Marrero's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Bagels
Must-try Marrero restaurants

Joe's Cafe image

HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Joe's Cafe

2691 Barataria Blvd, Marrero

Avg 4 (687 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Joe’s All American Burger$8.99
Half-pound of ground chuck grilled to perfection, stacked with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and red onions.
Dozen Glazed Donuts$9.99
12 melt in your mouth Homemade Glazed Donuts that are fluffy with a perfectly sweet glaze. They come together so easily and will be your favorite hands down.
Breakfast Quesadilla$5.48
Scrambled eggs, cheese, and meat, served on a flour tortilla. Comes with one sour cream and one salsa
More about Joe's Cafe
Joe's Cafe image

HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Joe's Cafe

5957 Lapalco Blvd, Marrero

Avg 4.1 (444 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hashbrowns$1.96
Try our Shredded Hash Browns mixed with anything form the omelet menu for extra flavor.
Side Bacon$2.36
Crispy Bacon served along side many choices or add to any of our yummy sandwiches.
Beignets Powdered (4 per order))$4.49
4 Beignets fried to perfection and covered with powder sugar and placed into a bag of powdery sugar.
More about Joe's Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Restaurant des Familles

7163 Barataria Blvd, Marrero

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Restaurant des Familles

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Marrero

Egg Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Pancakes

Pork Chops

Grits

French Toast

Donut Holes

