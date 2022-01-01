Marrero restaurants you'll love
More about Joe's Cafe
HAMBURGERS • DONUTS
Joe's Cafe
2691 Barataria Blvd, Marrero
|Popular items
|Joe’s All American Burger
|$8.99
Half-pound of ground chuck grilled to perfection, stacked with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and red onions.
|Dozen Glazed Donuts
|$9.99
12 melt in your mouth Homemade Glazed Donuts that are fluffy with a perfectly sweet glaze. They come together so easily and will be your favorite hands down.
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$5.48
Scrambled eggs, cheese, and meat, served on a flour tortilla. Comes with one sour cream and one salsa
5957 Lapalco Blvd, Marrero
|Popular items
|Hashbrowns
|$1.96
Try our Shredded Hash Browns mixed with anything form the omelet menu for extra flavor.
|Side Bacon
|$2.36
Crispy Bacon served along side many choices or add to any of our yummy sandwiches.
|Beignets Powdered (4 per order))
|$4.49
4 Beignets fried to perfection and covered with powder sugar and placed into a bag of powdery sugar.
More about Restaurant des Familles
Restaurant des Familles
7163 Barataria Blvd, Marrero