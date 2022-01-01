Chicken sandwiches in Marrero
Marrero restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
HAMBURGERS • DONUTS
Joe's Cafe
2691 Barataria Blvd, Marrero
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$6.90
Available on toast, biscuit or seeded bun. Croissants available at select locations ($1.10). All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2.20 and includes drink and chips.
|Chicken Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.01
Buttermilk biscuit (or other bread choice) and fried chicken. Add egg $1 or add cheese $1
|Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$6.90
Available on toast, biscuit or seeded bun. Croissants available at select locations ($1). All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2 and includes drink and chips.
