Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Marrero

Go
Marrero restaurants
Toast

Marrero restaurants that serve muffins

Item pic

HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Joe's Cafe - # 3 Barataria

2691 Barataria Blvd, Marrero

Avg 4 (687 reviews)
Takeout
Muffin$2.69
More about Joe's Cafe - # 3 Barataria
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Joe's Cafe - # 2 Lapalco

5957 Lapalco Blvd, Marrero

Avg 4.1 (444 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Muffin$2.69
More about Joe's Cafe - # 2 Lapalco

Browse other tasty dishes in Marrero

Country Fried Steaks

Roast Beef Sandwiches

Club Sandwiches

Turkey Clubs

Cheese Fries

Patty Melts

Waffles

Donut Holes

Map

More near Marrero to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Metairie

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Gretna

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Chalmette

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (143 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (135 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (251 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (349 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston