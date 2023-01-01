Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Muffins in
Marrero
/
Marrero
/
Muffins
Marrero restaurants that serve muffins
HAMBURGERS • DONUTS
Joe's Cafe - # 3 Barataria
2691 Barataria Blvd, Marrero
Avg 4
(687 reviews)
Muffin
$2.69
More about Joe's Cafe - # 3 Barataria
HAMBURGERS • DONUTS
Joe's Cafe - # 2 Lapalco
5957 Lapalco Blvd, Marrero
Avg 4.1
(444 reviews)
Muffin
$2.69
More about Joe's Cafe - # 2 Lapalco
