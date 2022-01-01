Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Marrero

Go
Marrero restaurants
Toast

Marrero restaurants that serve po boy

Item pic

HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Joe's Cafe

2691 Barataria Blvd, Marrero

Avg 4 (687 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Breast Po Boy$10.36
Cheeseburger Po Boy$15.45
Fried Shrimp Po Boy$12.99
Fried (or grilled) shrimp with mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickle. Available on French Bread. All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2 and includes drink and chips.
More about Joe's Cafe
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Joe's Cafe

5957 Lapalco Blvd, Marrero

Avg 4.1 (444 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hamburger Po Boy$13.75
Cheeseburger Po Boy$15.45
Fried Shrimp Po Boy$12.99
Fried (or grilled) shrimp with mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickle. Available on French Bread. All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2 and includes drink and chips.
More about Joe's Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Marrero

Spaghetti

Donut Holes

Fried Pickles

Apple Fritters

Chili

Waffles

Chicken Sandwiches

Mushroom Burgers

Map

More near Marrero to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Metairie

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Gretna

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Chalmette

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston