Pork chops in Marrero

HAMBURGERS • DONUTS
Joe's Cafe
2691 Barataria Blvd, Marrero
|Cajun Eggrolls w/ Pepper Jelly
|$8.49
A big seller at Joe's if you like spicy, this is for you. Egg Rolls stuffed with shrimp, crawfish, seasoning and cheeses, deep fried to perfection, Served with Pepper Jelly for dipping
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$5.48
Scrambled eggs, cheese, and meat, served on a flour tortilla. Comes with one sour cream and one salsa
|Side French Toast
|$3.83
Texas Toast dipped in a rich egg batter, served golden brown and lightly dusted with powdered sugar and served with butter and syrup.
5957 Lapalco Blvd, Marrero
|Country Breakfast
|$8.08
2 eggs, choice of sausage, smoked sausage, bacon or ham, grits or hash browns with toast, biscuit or croissant*
|Side Bacon
|$2.36
Crispy Bacon served along side many choices or add to any of our yummy sandwiches.
|Double Pork Chop Breakfast
|$10.17
Grilled or Fried double pork chop, 2 eggs, grits or hash browns with bread of choice.