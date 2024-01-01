Shrimp wraps in Marrero
Marrero restaurants that serve shrimp wraps
More about Joe's Cafe - # 3 Barataria
HAMBURGERS • DONUTS
Joe's Cafe - # 3 Barataria
2691 Barataria Blvd, Marrero
|Caesar Wrap W/ Shrimp
|$9.88
All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2.20 and includes drink and chips.
More about Joe's Cafe - # 2 Lapalco
HAMBURGERS • DONUTS
Joe's Cafe - # 2 Lapalco
5957 Lapalco Blvd, Marrero
|Fried Shrimp Wrap
|$11.99
Shrimp Wraps are grilled or fried with fresh lettuce and tomato tossed in our homemade special joe's ranch dressing & wrapped in a white tortilla and tossed back onto the grill till warm & crispy