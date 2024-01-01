Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp wraps in Marrero

Marrero restaurants
Marrero restaurants that serve shrimp wraps

HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Joe's Cafe - # 3 Barataria

2691 Barataria Blvd, Marrero

Avg 4 (687 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Wrap W/ Shrimp$9.88
All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2.20 and includes drink and chips.
HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Joe's Cafe - # 2 Lapalco

5957 Lapalco Blvd, Marrero

Avg 4.1 (444 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Shrimp Wrap$11.99
Shrimp Wraps are grilled or fried with fresh lettuce and tomato tossed in our homemade special joe's ranch dressing & wrapped in a white tortilla and tossed back onto the grill till warm & crispy
