Marrow - 332 Broadway Ave S
Open today 9:00 AM - 11:59 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Location
332 Broadway Ave S, Rochester MN 55902
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill - Rochester
4.1 • 436
1517 16th St SW Rochester, MN 55902
View restaurant
Boxcar Hippie Underground Burrito Bar
No Reviews
1190 16th Street Southwest Rochester, MN 55902
View restaurant
Sorellinas By Victorias - 1155 16th Street SW
No Reviews
1155 16th Street SW Rochester, MN 55902
View restaurant