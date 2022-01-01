Go
BEEF TENDERLOIN ROAST DEPOSIT$50.00
$34/LB. Whole tenderloin (3-4 lbs)
Trimmed and tied, ready to roast.
$50 Deposit. Balance due upon pick-up.
Spring Fattoush$12.00
garlic toum, Michigan spinach, local rhubarb, pomegranate, pita chip, cucumber, radish
Cubano Sandwich$17.00
Cotechino pork, sliced smoked ham, swiss, pickles, spicy mustard, half pickle
Pastrami Rueben Panini$15.00
1000 Island dressing, Brinery sauerkraut, swiss, half pickle
HOLIDAY HAM DEPOSIT$25.00
$16/LB. House brined and smoked ham crusted with brown sugar glaze and spices. $25 Deposit.
Balance due upon pick-up.
Drip Coffee$4.00
Mint & Soda$6.00
Burrata Salad$10.00
crispy polenta, marcona almonds, olive caramel
The Marrow Mix$12.00
A rotating selection of one local cheese, one marrow meat, crackers, mustard, jam and olives.
Seating
Reservations
Gift Cards
Table Service
Fresh Ingredients

8044 Kercheval Ave.

Detroit MI

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
