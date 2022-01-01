Marrow
All Appetites Welcome!
8044 Kercheval Ave. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
8044 Kercheval Ave.
Detroit MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Detroit City Clubhouse
Come on in and enjoy!
Louisiana Creole Gumbo
Detroit's very best gumbo, creole, jambalaya and southern foods...since 1970!
Due to the Covid-19 virus, our stores are open for CARRY-OUT ONLY. Orders can be placed online for easy pickup!
Breadless
Come in and enjoy!
Atwater Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!