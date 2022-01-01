Go
Marseilles Family Restaurant has been family-owned and operated since October 2016. In our restaurant, we have a strong commitment to our community.
We strive for high-quality service and homestyle meals at a reasonable price. We have something on the menu for everyone! We are open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Additionally, we offer lunch and dinner specials daily along with our homemade soups.
We are open seven days a week, stop by and try something new!

550 E Bluff St

1/2 Fried Chicken$9.99
Pork Tenderloin Sandwich$9.99
Homemade Chicken Tenders (4)$9.99
Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
Fried Mushrooms$5.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$9.99
Cod Dinner$10.99
Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Turkey Bacon Club$8.99
Hamburger$7.99
550 E Bluff St

Marseilles IL

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
