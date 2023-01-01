Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Marshall

Marshall restaurants
Marshall restaurants that serve burritos

Copper Athletic Club image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Copper Pub

133 W Michigan Ave, Marshall

Avg 4.8 (142 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Main pic

 

Torti Taco Marshall - 301 E Michigan av

301 E Michigan av, Marshall

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Mexican Burrito$10.00
Deep fried burrito, chorizo, beans, cheese, and meat of choice
Burrito$10.00
Beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, and your choice of meat
Wet Burritos$11.00
Wet burrito with your choice of meat and suace, lettuce, tomatoes, on top and sour cream
