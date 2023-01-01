Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Egg benedict in
Marshall
/
Marshall
/
Egg Benedict
Marshall restaurants that serve egg benedict
Free Range Pancake House
15421 US Highway 27 North, Marshall
No reviews yet
Classic Eggs Benedict
$12.99
More about Free Range Pancake House
Grand River Brewery - Marshall -
101 w michigan ave, marshall
No reviews yet
Eggs Benedict
$12.00
More about Grand River Brewery - Marshall -
Browse other tasty dishes in Marshall
Pretzels
Coleslaw
Reuben
Chicken Wraps
Waffles
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Pancakes
Cobb Salad
More near Marshall to explore
Kalamazoo
Avg 4.2
(54 restaurants)
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(49 restaurants)
Battle Creek
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Portage
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Plainwell
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Hastings
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Mason
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Augusta
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Battle Creek
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Kalamazoo
Avg 4.2
(54 restaurants)
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(49 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 3.5
(4 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(146 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(303 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(378 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(591 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(286 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(695 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston