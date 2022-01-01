Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French toast in
Marshall
/
Marshall
/
French Toast
Marshall restaurants that serve french toast
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Copper Pub
133 W Michigan Ave, Marshall
Avg 4.8
(142 reviews)
Pumpkin Stuffed French Toast
$12.00
More about Copper Pub
Grand River Brewery - Marshall
101 w michigan ave, marshall
No reviews yet
Stuffed French Toast
$12.00
More about Grand River Brewery - Marshall
Browse other tasty dishes in Marshall
Chicken Wraps
Pretzels
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Sandwiches
Caesar Salad
Pancakes
Coleslaw
Nachos
More near Marshall to explore
Kalamazoo
Avg 4.2
(50 restaurants)
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Portage
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Battle Creek
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Plainwell
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Mason
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Hastings
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Augusta
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Battle Creek
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Kalamazoo
Avg 4.2
(50 restaurants)
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(136 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(299 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(351 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(575 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(270 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(623 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston