French toast in Marshall

Marshall restaurants
Toast

Marshall restaurants that serve french toast

Copper Athletic Club image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Copper Pub

133 W Michigan Ave, Marshall

Avg 4.8 (142 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin Stuffed French Toast$12.00
More about Copper Pub
Restaurant banner

 

Grand River Brewery - Marshall

101 w michigan ave, marshall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Stuffed French Toast$12.00
More about Grand River Brewery - Marshall

Browse other tasty dishes in Marshall

Chicken Wraps

Pretzels

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Pancakes

Coleslaw

Nachos

