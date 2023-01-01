Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Marshall

Go
Marshall restaurants
Toast

Marshall restaurants that serve salmon

Restaurant banner

 

Grand River Brewery - Marshall -

101 w michigan ave, marshall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Woodfire Salmon$32.00
More about Grand River Brewery - Marshall -
Main pic

 

Torti Taco Marshall - 301 E Michigan av

301 E Michigan av, Marshall

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Tres Salmon$11.00
Comes in a set of 3 tacos, on a corn tortilla, with mango slaw, chipotle mayo, cilantro, and tomatoes
Single Salmon$3.50
Corn tortilla, chipotle mayo, mango slaw, cilantro, and tomatoes
More about Torti Taco Marshall - 301 E Michigan av

Browse other tasty dishes in Marshall

Veggie Quesadillas

Tostadas

Coleslaw

Pancakes

Cobb Salad

Quesadillas

Chili

Mushroom Burgers

Map

More near Marshall to explore

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Portage

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Plainwell

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Mason

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Augusta

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (334 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (408 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (83 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (641 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (309 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (769 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston