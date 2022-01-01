Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Marshall

Marshall restaurants
Marshall restaurants that serve tacos

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Copper Pub

133 W Michigan Ave, Marshall

Avg 4.8 (142 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$13.00
Choice of beef, chicken, or pork. Mixed greens, shredded American cheese, tomato, red onion, guacamole, crispy tortilla chips. Served with spicy ranch and homemade salsa.
Single Taco$4.00
Three Tacos w/ Chips n Salsa$12.00
Your choice of beef, chicken, pork, or mix n match. Three fried corn tortillas, lettuce, onion, tomato, cheese, and crema. Served with a small side of chips and salsa.
Grand River Brewery - Marshall

101 w michigan ave, marshall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Tacos$16.00
Three tacos with BBQ smoked pulled pork or chicken, fresh corn tortillas, sweet onions and cilantro. Served with bacon braised black beans, rice and chipotle salsa. Upgrade to brisket tacos for $8!
