Tacos in Marshall
Marshall restaurants that serve tacos
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Copper Pub
133 W Michigan Ave, Marshall
|Taco Salad
|$13.00
Choice of beef, chicken, or pork. Mixed greens, shredded American cheese, tomato, red onion, guacamole, crispy tortilla chips. Served with spicy ranch and homemade salsa.
|Single Taco
|$4.00
|Three Tacos w/ Chips n Salsa
|$12.00
Your choice of beef, chicken, pork, or mix n match. Three fried corn tortillas, lettuce, onion, tomato, cheese, and crema. Served with a small side of chips and salsa.
Grand River Brewery - Marshall
101 w michigan ave, marshall
|Pork Tacos
|$16.00
Three tacos with BBQ smoked pulled pork or chicken, fresh corn tortillas, sweet onions and cilantro. Served with bacon braised black beans, rice and chipotle salsa. Upgrade to brisket tacos for $8!