Barbeque
Marshall's Barbecue Pit
Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
114 Reviews
$
745 East Lennon Drive
Emory, TX 75440
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location
745 East Lennon Drive, Emory TX 75440
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Neon Moon Restaraunt and Club
Come in and enjoy Homemade Tex-Mex, Chips and Salsa, Burgers and Sandwiches, Fried and Baked or Grilled Fish, Fajitas, Award Winning Tacos, Steaks and More!
Full Service Restaurant and Bar and Music Venue. Family Friendly Dining.
Salt Lickers
Come in and enjoy!
Richie's Bar and Grill
Family friendly atmosphere serving Mexican, American and Seafood.
El Nopal
Come in and enjoy!