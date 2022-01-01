Marshfield restaurants you'll love

Marshfield restaurants
Toast
  • Marshfield

Marshfield's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Must-try Marshfield restaurants

Mae's Sandwich Shop image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Mae's Sandwich Shop

563 Ocean St, Marshfield

Avg 5 (134 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Egg Sandwich$5.25
over medium egg, american cheese, black pepper mayo on a brioche bun
Sunrise BLT$9.95
thick cut bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, on multigrain
Salad Sandwich$9.50
hummus, dill, green apple, sprouts, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard on focaccia
More about Mae's Sandwich Shop
Station Eight image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Station Eight

1899 Ocean St., Marshfield

Avg 4.1 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings$15.00
buffalo, bbq, sweet thai chili, garlic n parmesan
ranch dressing or blue cheese
Bolognese$24.00
bucatini pasta, pork, beef, parm cheese
Chopped Salad$11.00
More about Station Eight
Main pic

 

Mamma Mia's Marshfield

93 Careswell Street, Marshfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Mamma Mia's Marshfield
The Jetty, Kitchen & Bar image

 

The Jetty, Kitchen & Bar

278 Ocean Street, Marshfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Jetty, Kitchen & Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Green Harbor Golf Club

624 Webster Street, Marshfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Green Harbor Golf Club
Restaurant banner

 

KKatie's Burger Bar - Marshfield

1899 Ocean Street, Marshfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about KKatie's Burger Bar - Marshfield
