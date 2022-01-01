Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Marshfield

Go
Marshfield restaurants
Toast

Marshfield restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Station Eight image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Station Eight

1899 Ocean St., Marshfield

Avg 4.1 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Marshfield Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
More about Station Eight
Consumer pic

 

Cask 'n Flagon - Marshfield, MA

804 Plain Street, Marshfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.99
Crispy fried chicken breast with mango slaw and chipotle mayo on a sesame brioche roll
More about Cask 'n Flagon - Marshfield, MA
Banner pic

 

KKatie's Burger Bar - Marshfield - MARSHFIELD 1899 Ocean Street

1899 Ocean Street, Marshfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.49
Crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast with cherry wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on a buttery grilled bun.
More about KKatie's Burger Bar - Marshfield - MARSHFIELD 1899 Ocean Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Marshfield

Calamari

Chicken Tenders

Pretzels

Turkey Burgers

Clam Chowder

Cookies

Sauteed Spinach

Greek Salad

Map

More near Marshfield to explore

Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Cohasset

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Weymouth

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Duxbury

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Hingham

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Scituate

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Weymouth

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Norwell

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (953 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston