Fried chicken sandwiches in Marshfield
Marshfield restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
Station Eight
1899 Ocean St., Marshfield
|$16.00
Cask 'n Flagon - Marshfield, MA
804 Plain Street, Marshfield
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.99
Crispy fried chicken breast with mango slaw and chipotle mayo on a sesame brioche roll
KKatie's Burger Bar - Marshfield - MARSHFIELD 1899 Ocean Street
1899 Ocean Street, Marshfield
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.49
Crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast with cherry wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on a buttery grilled bun.