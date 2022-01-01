Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Marshfield

Go
Marshfield restaurants
Toast

Marshfield restaurants that serve tacos

Station Eight image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Station Eight

1899 Ocean St., Marshfield

Avg 4.1 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Carnitas Taco$14.00
More about Station Eight
Item pic

 

Cask 'n Flagon - Marshfield, MA

804 Plain Street, Marshfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$19.99
Fresh lightly fried haddock, fresh pico de gallo, shredded lettuce and julienned Granny Smith apples, topped with spicy chipotle cream sauce, served with seasoned rice, black bean corn salsa and guacamole
Blackened Chicken Lettuce Tacos$18.99
Blackened chicken breast, mango slaw, topped with chipotle aioli, wrapped in Boston lettuce, served with cauliflower rice, guacamole and pico de gallo -
Fried Cauliflower Lettuce Tacos$17.99
Lightly breaded cauliflower and shredded lettuce topped with mango salsa, wrapped in Boston lettuce. Served with quinoa fried rice, guacamole and pico de gallo
More about Cask 'n Flagon - Marshfield, MA

