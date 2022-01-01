Turkey burgers in Marshfield
Marshfield restaurants that serve turkey burgers
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Station Eight
1899 Ocean St., Marshfield
|Turkey Burger
|$16.00
Cask 'n Flagon - Marshfield, MA
804 Plain Street, Marshfield
|Turkey Burger
|$16.99
Ground turkey, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, chipotle aioli, topped with pepper jack cheese
KKatie's Burger Bar - Marshfield - MARSHFIELD 1899 Ocean Street
1899 Ocean Street, Marshfield
|Turkey Burger
|$14.99
Smothered with chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese and red onion on a grilled sesame seed bun.
|Avocado Turkey Burger
|$15.99
Angus burger with American cheese topped with cherry wood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato on a grilled sesame seed bun.