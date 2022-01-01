Veggie burgers in Marshfield
Marshfield restaurants that serve veggie burgers
Cask 'n Flagon - Marshfield, MA
804 Plain Street, Marshfield
|Veggie Burger
|$16.99
House-made with black beans, rice, onion, and mushroom, topped with melted Swiss cheese, avocado and Thousand Island dressing on toasted focaccia bread
KKatie's Burger Bar - Marshfield - MARSHFIELD 1899 Ocean Street
1899 Ocean Street, Marshfield
|Veggie Burger
|$14.49
Vegan! Spicy black bean vegetarian burger topped with pepper jack cheese, chipotle aioli, tomato, red onion and lettuce served on a grilled whole wheat bun. 1