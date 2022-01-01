Marshfield restaurants you'll love

Marshfield restaurants
Toast
  • Marshfield

Marshfield's top cuisines

Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Must-try Marshfield restaurants

MoJo's Pasta House and Cajun Cook Shack image

 

MoJo's Pasta House and Cajun Cook Shack

201 South Central Ave, Marshfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fresh Atlantic Salmon BLT$16.95
Fresh Atlantic salmon pan-seared, with bacon, fresh avocado sauce, dill herbed aioli, lettuce & tomato on fresh baked roll
Poke Bowl
Marinated, Poke style Ahi Tuna served over purple rice with green onions, cucumbers, radishes, edamame, seaweed salad, pineapple & mandarin oranges topped with furikake, roasted seaweed & Wasabi Mayo
BBQ Beef Brisket Po' Boy$13.95
Slow roasted, pulled beef brisket tossed in a sweet, tangy BBQ sauce and served on a fresh baked roll with MoJo slaw, tomato & mayo
More about MoJo's Pasta House and Cajun Cook Shack
Coffee Cabin Espresso image

 

Coffee Cabin Espresso

103 W Kalsched St., Marshfield

Avg 4.8 (140 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lotus Energy
A plant-based energy beverage that is highly customizable with syrups, boba, cold foam, and more!
Fresh Bakery Item$3.00
A rotating selection of fresh muffins, donuts, turnovers, scones, and more!
Vanilla Chai Tea Latte
Decadent latte made with Indian-spiced black tea
More about Coffee Cabin Espresso
Sunrise Restaurant & Bar

511 N. Central Ave, Marshfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Sunrise Restaurant & Bar
