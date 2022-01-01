Go
Marsilio's Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

71 West Upper Ferry Road

Popular Items

Chopped Antipasto$14.00
crisp romaine / roasted peppers / olives / provolone / egg / fresh mozzarella / salami / Italian dressing
Beet Salad$12.00
goat cheese / red onion / olive oil / lemon / candied pecans
Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs$12.95
Garlic Bread with Sauce$8.00
cream blue cheese / provolone / mozzarella / asiago
Vodka Rigatoni$22.00
rigatoni pasta / light plum tomato cream sauce
Cannolis$8.00
Eggplant Rollatini$12.00
baked jumbo sliced pan-fried eggplant / whipped ricotta / marinara / mozzarella
Braised Beef Pappardelle$28.00
cipollini onion / oven roast tomato / port wine demi
Giant Meatball Parm$9.00
pork / beef / sausage / asiago cheese / marinara
Chicken Parm$26.00
pan fried breaded chicken / baked with mozzarella / fresh marinara / penne pasta
Location

71 West Upper Ferry Road

West Trenton NJ

Sunday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
