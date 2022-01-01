Marsilio's Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
71 West Upper Ferry Road
Popular Items
Location
71 West Upper Ferry Road
West Trenton NJ
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Revere
Come in and enjoy!
Vault Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!
Pretty Bird Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
Piccolo Trattoria
We strive to exceed your expectations. Our menu is prepared with quality ingredients and every dish is made to order. Come in and enjoy!