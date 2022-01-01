Go
Marsini’s Kitchen

12 E Maryland ave.

Popular Items

Empanadas$8.50
Pockets of fresh dough filled with Chefs choice (changes Daily)
Hurricane fries$10.00
3 Cheese Blend of Mozzerella, Sharp Provolone and Cheddar topped with Bacon, Old Bay, BBQ Sauce King Sauce & Pickles
Blackend Chicken salad$16.00
Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Tortellini, Balsamic Vinegar Topped with Blackened Chicken
French Fries$4.00
Dusted with Choice of Old Bay or Rosemary Parmesan
Caesar salad$5.00
Romaine, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, Cracked Pepper, Creamy Dressing
Cheesesteak$13.00
American or Provolone
Escarole soup$4.00
The Way Nan Did It! Fried Mini-Meatballs
Cutlet Pesto Caprese$13.50
Chicken cutlets, Pesto, Tomato, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Fresh Mozzarella topped with a Balsamic Drizzle
Margherita$12.50
Tomato, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
Beet salad$13.00
Arugula, Goat Cheese, Crispy Shallots, Golden Balsamic Dressing
Location

Somers point NJ

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
