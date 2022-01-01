Marsini’s Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
12 E Maryland ave.
Popular Items
Location
12 E Maryland ave.
Somers point NJ
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
"The Kitchen "
So Simple. So Good.
Drip N Scoop
Come in and enjoy!
HMRX Group
Come in and enjoy!
TacocaT
Unique, freshly prepared, mix & match Cali-Mex, tacos. Buy any 3 tacos and get a side on us!
Fatcat burritos, burrito bowls and quesadillas!!!
BYOB!!!!