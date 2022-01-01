Go
Toast

Martha

We are a locally sourced, fermentation focused, cozy neighborhood bar that features hoagies, vegetables, natural wine, draft cocktails, sour beer, cheese, pickles, and so much more.

2113 East York Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

To-Go Veggie Board$20.00
Conscious Cultures Vegan Cheese, Black Lentil Pate, and a daily selection of Roasted & Fermented Vegetables
To-Go Spicy Cucumbers$8.00
Turnip XO, Furikake
To-Go Italian$15.00
Soppressata, Mortadella (contains nuts), Prosciutto Cotto Provolone, Lettuce, Long Hot Pesto
To-Go Fried Bologna$12.00
4 thick slices of fried bologna, white onion, house made hot mustard
To-Go Gigante Beans$8.00
Marinated in red pepper, olive oil, and red chili flakes with sundried tomato
To-Go Cheese Board$20.00
A selection of cheeses served with sliced bread, house made jam, and pickles (contains nuts!)
To-Go Vegan$14.00
spiced zucchini, roasted beet, long hot pesto
To-Go Cauliflower Mi$14.00
Hoisin BBQ marinated cauliflower, cucumbers, carrots, daikon, jalapeno, and cilantro
To-Go Turkey$15.00
Roasted Zig Zag turkey with sesame mayo, parsley, cucumber, and olive tapenade
To-Go Pickle Pot$7.00
assortment of pickled & fermented veggies
See full menu

Location

2113 East York Street

Philadelphia PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

St. Oner's

No reviews yet

Drafts and Snacks from Tired Hands Brewing Company.

Izakaya By Yanaga

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cedar Point Bar & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Loco Pez

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston