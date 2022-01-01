Go
Martha Dear

Martha Dear serves Neapolitan style pizza, wine, and other fun stuff.

PIZZA

3110 Mt Pleasant Street NW Basement

Avg 4 (19 reviews)

Popular Items

Squash, Spinach + Halloumi$22.00
A 12" sourdough pizza with roasted squash, spinach, mozzarella, and halloumi cheese. Finished with black pepper. Vegetarian. Contains gluten and dairy.
Dip Duo: Whipped Feta + Eggplant Dip$14.00
This week's dip duo is a combo of burnt eggplant dip and whipped feta topped with pasteli, orange jam, and olive. Served with sourdough pita chips. Contains legumes, dairy, chili, sesame, and gluten (on the side).
Fennel Sausage + Rabe$22.00
A 12" sourdough pizza with tomato, mozzarella, fennel chili sausage, and broccoli rabe. Contains gluten, dairy, and pork.
Classic Cheese$16.00
A 12" sourdough pizza with mozzarella, tomato, basil. Contains gluten and dairy; vegetarian (unless you add toppings).
Dill Dip$2.00
Dill dip made here - Greek meets ranch. Dill "ranch" dip and our pizza are meant to be. Contains dairy, lemon, and garlic; vegetarian.
2 ounces
White Pie$16.00
A 12" sourdough pizza with garlic, basil, mozzarella, kefalograviera and myzithra. Contains gluten and dairy; vegetarian. (unless you add toppings).
Hot Dip$2.00
Calabrian chili dip made here. Perfect to spice up a slice or dip your crust in. 2 ounces
Asparagus + Romesco$15.00
Charred broccoli rabe with romesco. Finished with pickled red onion. Vegan; contains gluten and nuts.
Marinara$13.00
A 12" sourdough pizza with tomato, garlic, Greek oregano and olive oil. Contains gluten; vegan (unless you add toppings).
'Nduja + Peppers$22.00
A 12" sourdough pizza with tomato, mozzarella, onions, peppers, and 'nduja sausage. Finished with basil. Contains gluten, dairy, and pork. Eats a little spicy!
Location

3110 Mt Pleasant Street NW Basement

Washington DC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
