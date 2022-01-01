Martha Dear
Martha Dear serves Neapolitan style pizza, wine, and other fun stuff.
PIZZA
3110 Mt Pleasant Street NW Basement
Washington DC
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
