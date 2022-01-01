Go
Toast

Martha On The Fly

Serving up scratch made, elevated nostalgia!

2173 Professor Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Guardian Cold Brew$4.00
Cold brew coffee, 12oz. bottle
Doris$12.00
Pork smash patty, ground in house, American cheese, egg patty and Martha’s Sunshine Sauce
Shirley$14.00
House-made beef baloney, caramelized onion, tomato jam, American cheese, egg patty and Martha’s Sunshine Sauce
Pearl$12.00
House-made mushroom sausage, avocado spread, fresh greens, American cheese, egg patty, and sunshine sauce
Martha's Fly-By$14.00
Garlic and herb roast beef, melted peppers and onions, smoked tomato mayo, salsa verde, egg patty, American cheese and sunshine sauce on our Scotch roll.
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Orange zest and vanilla bean icing
Jane$9.00
American cheese, egg patty and Martha’s Sunshine Sauce
Karleen's Cornmeal Fries$6.00
Martha’s Sunshine Sauce and fresh herbs
Betty$12.00
Thick cut, house-made hickory smoked bacon, American cheese, egg patty and Martha’s Sunshine Sauce
2 oz. Extra side of Sunshine Sauce$0.50
See full menu

Location

2173 Professor Ave

Cleveland OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lago East Bank

No reviews yet

Lago East Bank

Crust

No reviews yet

Pizza, Pasta, Subs, and Salads.

The South Side

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Fish Fry

No reviews yet

Come out an enjoy one of the best Fish Fry’s in Cleveland hosted by the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston