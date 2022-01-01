Go
Martha's Country Bakery - Williamsburg

Come in and enjoy!

PASTRY

263 Bedford Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (136 reviews)

Popular Items

Chocolate Chocolate Cupcake$3.25
Chocolate Fudge Slice$7.50
Carrot Cupcake$3.25
Raspberry ChsCk Slice$7.75
Grey Vanilla Chai Latte$5.75
7" .N.Y. Cheesecake$46.00
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

263 Bedford Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

